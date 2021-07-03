TNC Coin Market Capitalization Hits $29.72 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.04 or 0.00726914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.78 or 0.07519249 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 999,999,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,421,239 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

