TokenClub Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.55 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $19.14 million and $3.55 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenClub has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $261.55 or 0.00754288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00080864 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

TokenClub Coin Trading

