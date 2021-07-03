Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $109.57

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and traded as low as $104.50. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $105.78, with a volume of 37,431 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57.

About Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

