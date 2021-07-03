Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $59,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,316. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 479,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

