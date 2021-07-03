Tornado Achieves Market Capitalization of $281,085.40 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Tornado has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $281,085.40 and $286,269.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for about $46.85 or 0.00135835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00132222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00169610 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,447.23 or 0.99879926 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

