Tornado Trading Up 6.8% This Week (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Tornado has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $46.12 or 0.00133864 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $276,744.35 and $276,781.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00137034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00168767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,437.53 or 0.99946745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

