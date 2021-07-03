TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.40 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $81.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $45,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 390,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

