Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $19.88 million and $736,343.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

