TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.89. 161,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,998. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,953,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
