TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TAC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.89. 161,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,998. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -36.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,953,000. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.