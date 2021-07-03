Transcodium (TNS) Tops One Day Volume of $63.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $135,936.70 and approximately $63.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00052608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.86 or 0.00732560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.67 or 0.07542319 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

