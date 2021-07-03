TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.92). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92), with a volume of 340 shares.

TGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.24. The stock has a market cap of £33.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.