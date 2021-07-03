TravelNote (TVNT) Trading Up 43.8% Over Last 7 Days

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a market cap of $26,239.70 and $39.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded up 43.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00141033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00170041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,836.26 or 1.00432253 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.