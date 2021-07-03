Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Short Interest Up 28.9% in June

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 725,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Shares of TREC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.26. 51,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.72. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 28,076 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $229,661.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,064,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 235,192 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 948,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 312,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 785,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.