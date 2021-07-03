TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.28.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.88. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.
Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.