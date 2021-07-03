TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 58.3% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,701 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.88. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.