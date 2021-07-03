TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.65 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

