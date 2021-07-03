TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $496,574.15

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $496,574.15 and $120.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00054855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001082 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00262699 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00038146 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

