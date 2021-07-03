TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Position Lowered by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.35% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.