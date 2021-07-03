TrustSwap Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $62.79 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.52 or 0.00746255 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 373.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 88,731,856 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

