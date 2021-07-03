TrustVerse (TRV) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $74,043.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00053788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.98 or 0.00750916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00080851 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

