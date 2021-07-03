Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKHVY remained flat at $$16.04 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.