TurtleCoin Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $253,852.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 105,062,666,779 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

