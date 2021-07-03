Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,983 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.79% of Two Harbors Investment worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.