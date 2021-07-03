UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 6,975 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.61% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $81,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.18 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.