UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 51,643 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $103,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,840,000 after acquiring an additional 247,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after purchasing an additional 425,084 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $212,065,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $216,646,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

NYSE CCEP opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

