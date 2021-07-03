UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 930,044 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930,044 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Arch Capital Group worth $95,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.