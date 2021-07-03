UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $109.42 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,524 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Church & Dwight worth $109,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $68,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $85.27 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

