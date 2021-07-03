UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,604 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,604 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.61% of Seagate Technology worth $107,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

