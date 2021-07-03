UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,921,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of Hormel Foods worth $91,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

