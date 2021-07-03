UCA Coin Market Capitalization Tops $3.45 Million (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. UCA Coin has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $21,530.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00135763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00170941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,772.36 or 1.00108373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002940 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,312,177,974 coins and its circulating supply is 2,034,449,350 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

