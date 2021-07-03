UChain (UCN) Reaches Market Cap of $23,711.35

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. UChain has a total market cap of $23,711.35 and approximately $4,491.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UChain has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.97 or 0.00753432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00080888 BTC.

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

