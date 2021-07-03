UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,073 ($14.02). UDG Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.95), with a volume of 1,734,889 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) target price on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,001.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

