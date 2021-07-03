UMA Hits Market Capitalization of $579.69 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $579.69 million and $26.98 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $9.40 or 0.00027071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00053341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.29 or 0.00744231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00080574 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,633,586 coins and its circulating supply is 61,700,934 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.