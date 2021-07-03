UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $990.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, research analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 151 shares of company stock worth $3,016. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.