Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

UA stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

