Unibright Market Cap Reaches $190.57 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $190.57 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

