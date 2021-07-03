UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $44,346.52 and $40.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00055684 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

