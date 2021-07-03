UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,700 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 6,890,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 467.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.38.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.