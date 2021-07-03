Unifi Protocol DAO Trading Up 1.1% This Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $24.50 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $5.89 or 0.00016936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

