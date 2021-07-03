Unifty (NIF) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Unifty has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and $2.15 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $24.13 or 0.00069996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00139256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00169084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.60 or 0.99684003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,570 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

