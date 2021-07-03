UniMex Network (UMX) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.53 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $61,985.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,947,321 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

