Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LATN. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 166,293 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 89.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 806,725 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,003,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 943,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Union Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. 148,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,817. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

