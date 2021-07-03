Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 117,031 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $5,458,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 860.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 146,802 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 688.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 80,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 29,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,194. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $31.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.