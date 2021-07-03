Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,107 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $18,767,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,966 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,408. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

