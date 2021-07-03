Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,881 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $128,500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $97,423,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,409,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,474,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 154.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

RADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RADI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 322,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.