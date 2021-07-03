Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,290 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 447,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

