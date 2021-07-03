Unisocks (SOCKS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,201.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 48.4% against the US dollar. Unisocks has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $2,201.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $42,290.59 or 1.21833547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

