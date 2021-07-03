United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,700 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 371,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on USM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 123,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $559,313 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United States Cellular by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in United States Cellular by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

