UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.52 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $112,542.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.29 or 0.00751742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00080818 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

