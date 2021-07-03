UnMarshal Trading Up 45.9% Over Last Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00133910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00169528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,564.15 or 0.99871250 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

