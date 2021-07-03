Upfiring Market Cap Tops $1.18 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,738.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00241783 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.13 or 0.00761792 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

UFR is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

